Gov Otti calls for speedy completion of Eastern railway corridor

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko



Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has urged the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, to facilitate the speedy completion of the Eastern railway corridor.

Otti spoke when he received in the audience a delegation of the NRC led by the new Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, in Abia.

He described transportation as a sector that is very important to economic development and growth.

The Governor expressed concern that work had stopped on the Umuahia — Enugu section of the railway corridor originally scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2024.

Gov. Otti expressed hope that the Eastern railway corridor would receive the required attention under the new leadership of NRC.

He said,” I have no doubt that the ideas that have been on the table even long before you came on board may have been struggling, but I believe that as you (the new MD) get down to work, they will be done.

“The speed with which the other parts of the corridor were executed and the speed at which the execution is happening right now are different, but I am sure you’ll change the trajectory very soon.

“We felt it was important to replicate the transport system we have seen elsewhere, but not necessarily in Oshodi.

“Actually, we were thinking of Paddington in the UK where you have the bus terminal, train and everything converging in a place. Paddington never sleeps, that’s the kind of business we want to introduce in Umuahia,” Gov. Otti assured.

Concerns were raised about the security of NRC assets in Aba, and the Governor assured that he would investigate and provide necessary support, including logistics.

He emphasized that his Government “does not discriminate between federal and state projects but is always willing to partner individuals or agencies that want to bring development to the State.

Otti re-stated his administration’s commitment to overhauling the state’s transport sector to enhance economic activities.

He disclosed that efforts were ongoing to modernize the state’s transport system.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Cooperation, Dr Opeifa, said they came to deepen discussions and plans on how best to revive the Aba — Umuahia rail line.

According to him, the corporation, which intends to add value to the nation’s economy, targets reducing inflation, stabilizing the economy and reducing the cost of transporting goods and services.

He said they had the mandate to ensure that all major cities in the South-East were connected to the national rail line.

The meeting featured a presentation by the General Manager of Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Mr Kingsley Agomoh, on the ongoing construction of the Umuahia Railway and Bus terminal.

Senior Government appointees, including the Honourable, attended the meeting.

The Commissioner for Transport, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu; the Special Adviser on Transport, Dr. Obioma Nwaogbe; and the Principal Secretary to the Governor and Chief Strategy Officer to the Government, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, were among the top Government officials at the meeting.

Vanguard News