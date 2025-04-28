Gov Oborevwori’s defection ’ll accelerate devt in Delta – APC Chieftain, Uba Michael

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Uba Michael, has praised Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s recent defection to the ruling party, describing it as a game-changing move that will fast-track development across the state.

Uba Michael, a prominent figure in Delta and supporter of President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima said the governor’s decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC is “a welcome development that will benefit the people of Delta in practical and visible ways.”

“This is not just politics; it’s a masterstroke for governance,” Uba declared. “With Governor Oborevwori now in the same party as the federal government, Delta stands to gain unprecedented access to developmental projects, federal allocations, and strategic partnerships that were previously hard to come by.”

Governor Oborevwori made headlines on Wednesday after officially announcing his defection to the APC, citing the need for “greater synergy between the state and federal government to deliver lasting impact to the people.”

“This shows that Governor Oborevwori puts the interests of Deltans above party politics. It takes courage to make such a move, especially at this time,” he said. “Now, critical infrastructure projects like the Warri Seaport, East-West Road expansion, and rural electrification initiatives will receive direct federal attention.”

He also called on all APC members and stakeholders in the state to rally behind the governor and provide the support needed to reposition Delta as an economic powerhouse in the Niger Delta region.

“I personally appreciate the Vice President who on behalf of the president is welcoming the governor, and his efforts towards the unification of the Party in the state. I also want to appreciate the party chairman Abdullahi Ganduje for his effort towards promoting the party at all levels.

“To my fellow APC faithful, this is the time to unite. Let us support the governor so that together, we can bring lasting prosperity to our people,” Uba added.