Gov Oborevwori and Okowa’s move to APC is strategic and in Delta’s best interest — Hon. Misan Ukubeyinje, Esq.

Hon. Misan Ukubeyinje, Esq., is a seasoned political heavyweight in Delta State. A former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, former Commissioner, one of the leaders in Warri North, and currently the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Hon. Ukubeyinje has been a close witness to the evolving political dynamics in the state.

In this exclusive interview with Vanguard, he offers an insider’s perspective on the recent political realignment that has seen Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), collapsing the PDP structure into the ruling party in Delta and ushering in a new era for the state.

Honourable, the defection of Governor Oborevwori and Dr. Okowa took many by surprise. How do you assess this development?

To be honest, for those of us close to the pulse of political realities, it wasn’t a surprise. It was a matter of when not if. The decision by Governor Oborevwori and former Governor Okowa to align with the APC is not just bold; it is strategic and borne out of sheer necessity. The PDP had become a house divided beyond repair. Since losing the presidency in 2015, the party struggled to reinvent itself. The internal wars — particularly the endless battles between Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar — tore the party apart. Nationally, the PDP lacked coherent leadership. Every attempt to mediate was frustrated by personal egos. This toxic environment filtered down to the state structures, weakening them significantly. For a governor who has a mandate to deliver to his people, staying in a sinking ship would have been irresponsible. Governor Oborevwori and Dr. Okowa made a decision based on political survival — not for themselves alone — but for Delta State’s economic and political relevance. Today, Nigeria is largely driven by federal patronage. If your state is out of alignment with the center, you are left out of major developmental programs, key appointments, and federal projects. They moved not just to survive but to reposition Delta at the heart of Nigeria’s political and economic decision-making.

Some critics argue that the move is opportunistic. How do you react to that?

Politics is about interests, and leadership is about protecting the best interests of your people. It is not opportunism; it is realism. The first duty of a Governor is to ensure that his people are not left behind. By moving into the APC, Governor Oborevwori has ensured that Delta will not suffer the fate of being an isolated opposition state, cut off from federal benefits and influence. We must be clear: Being in opposition to a functioning two-party democracy is normal. But being in opposition when your platform is internally destroyed and has no hope of recovery is political suicide. Staying in PDP would have made Delta irrelevant in national conversations for at least another eight years. Governor Oborevwori and Dr. Okowa refused to sacrifice the future of Delta on the altar of blind loyalty to a crumbling platform.

They chose progress. They chose to be pragmatic instead of sentimental.

There’s a lot of talk that this defection was motivated by fears of EFCC probes or political survival. What’s your view?

That’s just cheap propaganda. Both Governor Oborevwori and Dr. Okowa have nothing to fear from law enforcement. Their track records are clean, and their administration accounts are open to scrutiny. This move is not about escaping accountability; it is about gaining leverage for effective governance. Any politician worth his salt knows that politics is dynamic. What worked yesterday might not work tomorrow.They are simply adapting to ensure that they continue to serve Delta State effectively without distractions. In politics, proactive leaders succeed, while rigid ones perish. What the Governor and former Governor have done is political chess — not political panic. They have moved strategically to ensure that Delta continues to benefit under the current political dispensation nationally.

What impact will this have on the APC structure in Delta State, especially considering its history of internal crises?

It will bring order, unity, and direction. Before now, Delta APC was riddled with factions, court cases, and leadership battles that weakened it significantly. Now, the APC in Delta has a sitting Governor — and according to the party’s Constitution, the Governor is the party leader at the state level. That clarity ends all ambiguity. No more factions. No more parallel congresses. No more endless court cases. Governor Oborevwori’s leadership will bring stability and reposition APC as a force not just for winning elections but for delivering good governance. This move also sends a strong message to political actors: Delta is no longer divided. We are now under one roof, working together to drive the state’s development.

You previously hinted that some political elements were frustrating Delta’s progress using Abuja connections. Can you explain further?

Of course. It is no secret that some individuals who jumped to APC earlier were using their federal connections to sabotage initiatives meant for Delta. They made themselves gatekeepers, blocking or delaying approvals, projects, and investments simply because the state government was PDP. It was blackmail politics. It hurt Delta. It slowed down progress. Now, by moving into the APC fully, Governor Oborevwori and Dr. Okowa have effectively neutralized that sabotage machinery. Delta no longer needs middlemen to access federal opportunities. We now have direct access. This will translate into faster project execution, easier approvals for state-federal collaborations, and greater political security for Delta’s interests. Deltans should expect accelerated development.

Finally, what should ordinary Deltans expect from this political realignment?

They should expect more — literally. More federal projects like major roads, bridges, housing projects, and power infrastructure. More grants and interventions for agriculture, education, and health sectors. More federal appointments for our sons and daughters who can represent Delta’s interests nationally. Importantly, the MORE Agenda — More Opportunities, More Infrastructure, More Reforms, and More Empowerment — will now have more backing and more results. We expect the peace and security enjoyed in Delta to be further consolidated with better federal collaboration. Our economy will expand, with federal-driven industrial parks, seaports, and logistics hubs boosting business activity. This is not just about party politics — it’s about the future prosperity of Delta. It’s about ensuring that no Deltan is left behind in the new Nigeria that is emerging. Governor Oborevwori has shown foresight, courage, and leadership. He deserves the support of every well-meaning Deltan as we enter this new and promising chapter.