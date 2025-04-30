Gov Eno set to leave PDP, declares defection plans

Gov Umo Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has sparked speculation over a potential political realignment after openly questioning the viability of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a platform for his political aspirations beyond 2027.

Speaking at a constituency outreach meeting on Tuesday in Ikot Akpankuk, Ukanafun Local Government Area, the governor likened the PDP to a faulty aircraft, suggesting he might consider boarding a “different plane” to reach his political destination—an analogy many interpret as a hint at defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If you wanted to travel with Ibom Airline, and on the verge of taking off, it developed a fault that won’t enable it to fly, won’t you board the next available plane to take you to your destination?” Eno asked, addressing a large crowd at the Town Square meeting for the Ukanafun/Oruk Anam federal constituency.

His remarks come amid growing concerns over internal disunity and instability within the PDP, exacerbated by recent defections, including that of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the APC.

Despite raising concerns about the PDP’s direction, Governor Eno called on his supporters to remain committed to the goals of his administration, emphasizing that service delivery remains his top priority.

As part of the engagement, the governor distributed empowerment packages to more than 400 constituents. The distribution included Traders and Farmers Grants, substantial MSME funding, and equipment support. Specifically, 154 traders received grants, 116 farmers were supported, four individuals received N5 million each for business development, and 131 benefitted from equipment support.

In his remarks, Governor Eno urged beneficiaries to utilize the funds responsibly and cautioned against investing in Ponzi schemes or other non-productive ventures.

“We need to meet with the people from time to time. Governance doesn’t end at elections,” he said. “We’re here to listen, to assess your needs, and to let you know what we’ve done and what we plan to do.”

Eno also revealed that the administration had so far covered four of the state’s 10 federal constituencies in this engagement drive and assured that all would be completed in time to incorporate their needs into the 2026 budget.

“We will review your requests and prioritize based on available resources. What we can’t do now will be considered in future budgets,” he added. “This government belongs to the people—it is for you, with you, and by you.”

Governor Eno has not formally declared any party switch, but his comments have intensified political discussions about the evolving dynamics within Akwa Ibom and the national opposition landscape.