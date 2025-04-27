Ghana’s Central Bank to regulate crypto by September 2025

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Johnson Asiama, has announced that the central bank is set to begin regulating cryptocurrency and related platforms by the end of September 2025.

Speaking at the African Leaders and Partners Forum, organized by the EBII Group during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., Dr. Asiama explained that the move depends on the passage of the Virtual Asset Providers Act.

This legislation will enable the Bank of Ghana to license and regulate platforms and entities operating within the virtual asset space.

“To enhance the regulation of these platforms and assets, the Bank of Ghana is establishing a dedicated unit focused on digital assets,” Dr. Asiama revealed.

“This is a technology we cannot prevent, hence the need to move fast to regulate it.”

The forum, which brought together stakeholders from finance, trade, and agriculture across Ghana, the U.S., Europe, and the Americas, aimed to explore strategies to improve trade and investment between Africa and the United States.