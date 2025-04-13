Fubara will return to his seat – Tompolo

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

Former MEND leader, High Chief (Dr.) Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has broken his silence nearly a month after the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, assuring that suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara will return to office.

Tompolo made the declaration during his 54th birthday celebration on Saturday at the Aziza Temple in Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Addressing attendees, the Egbesu Chief Priest also commented on the INEC ward delineation report in the Warri Federal Constituency, emphasizing his continued commitment to the Ijaw nation amid allegations of betrayal due to his earlier silence on the political crisis in Rivers.

“People say I betrayed the Ijaw nation for not speaking about the removal of Governor Fubara. But I cannot betray the Ijaw people — I have spent my entire life fighting for them,” Tompolo declared.

He acknowledged his friendship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, stating that the Ijaw people played a role in Wike’s rise to power as governor of Rivers State. Tompolo, however, appealed to aggrieved Ijaws to rise above Wike’s controversial remarks about the Ijaw nation.

“We are beyond responding to that kind of talk. The Ijaw nation has grown past that level,” he said.

Tompolo assured both Rivers people and the Ijaw nation that Governor Fubara would soon return to office, revealing that dialogue is ongoing between Wike and Fubara to resolve their differences.

“I have sat on the throne of my father, and all that is lost will be restored. The Ijaw people will never be conquered. If we choose to go to war, even the heavens will support us. I have never fought and lost a battle,” he said with conviction.

On national leadership, Tompolo expressed support for President Bola Tinubu, saying, “Let us continue to support President Tinubu. He is not a bad person, and he will bring good things to the Ijaw Nation.”

Regarding the contentious INEC ward delineation issue, Tompolo clarified that Ijaws and Itsekiris are not enemies, emphasizing historical and demographic facts.

“Omadino in Gbaramatu is 40 years older than all Itsekiri communities. If you add up all Itsekiri towns, they still do not match the population of Okerenkoko. INEC only revealed the truth. We are one people — the Olu of Warri is a maternal son of Gbaramatu,” he said.

He concluded with a stern warning to those fueling division within the Ijaw community:

“Bayelsa is our home. Anyone who tries to destabilize Bayelsa will meet fierce resistance. I may not always agree with Governor Diri, but we are both Ijaws. The time for internal strife is over. We must love and protect each other.”