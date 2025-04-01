Fubara, Wike will reconcile – Prophet Samuel

The Founder and General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Prophet I.O. Samuel, has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to prioritize his health over politics to avoid future misfortune.

Speaking during a recent prophetic service, Prophet Samuel urged Wike to slow down in his political activities and focus on his well-being.

“The FCT Minister should take things slowly. I saw a vision where he was being honored in Abuja, but just as he was about to receive it, two angels arrived with a stretcher and a wheelchair,” the prophet warned.

Prophet Samuel also prophesied that the ongoing political feud between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will eventually be resolved.

“For now, Wike and Fubara are apart, but there is something that still binds them together. People should be careful not to take sides because, in the future, I see them reuniting and working in harmony,” he predicted.

While he could not confirm whether their reconciliation would happen at the state or federal level, he advised caution, saying:

“I see Fubara and Wike secretly coming together to discuss, and God will honor Fubara for it. But those interfering in their feud could later find themselves in trouble.”

The prophecy comes amid heightened political tensions in Rivers State, with both camps locked in a fierce power struggle.