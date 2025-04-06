From student to Deputy Speaker: Kalu’s day of glory at UNICAL’s

Benjamin Kalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

It was a day for scholars from the ivory towers, elites, and political juggernauts to gather.

Amidst this sea of dignitaries, one figure stood tall, resplendent in academic regalia. And as the master of ceremony read his citation in a sonorous voice, his face shone brightly, radiating from the galaxy of lights that illuminated the room.

That distinguished figure was none other than Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives who delivered the convocation lecture of the 37th Convocation of the University of Calabar on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the magnificent and gigantic Calabar International Conference Centre, CICC, Calabar, Cross River State.

For Kalu, this moment was a nostalgic homecoming. Thirty-two years ago, the young Kalu gained admission to the University to study Law. Twenty-seven years after successfully graduating, he had the rare privilege of ‘lecturing’ not just his former teachers at the Faculty of Law and the university but the entire nation, nay the global community. What an honour!

Kalu, an alumnus of the university, precisely ’98 Class of the Faculty of Law, had also pursued his Masters in Law and is concluding his doctorate in Law at the same university. Similarly, his crave for more knowledge and intellectual pursuits had also taken him to renowned institutions worldwide, including Oxford University in the United Kingdom; John Cabot University, Italy; University of Groningen, Netherlands; Miami Herbert Business School, Miami University, USA; and the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute, UNICRI, Italy.

Lecturing on the thought-provoking topic, “Our Gown in Town and in Cyberspace: Sustainable and Human-Centred Education, The Mandate of Our Universities, 2025-2075,” Kalu inspired the audience with his personal journey. From his early days as a student at the university to his current role as the number two lawmaker in the House of Representatives, he shared his story with humour, humility, and candour.

With captivating anecdotes, Kalu who is Abia State’s gift from Bende Federal Constituency, which he also represents at the National Assembly, highlighted the university’s profound impact on his life and career. Holding his audience spellbound with the sheer mellifluity of his expression, the Deputy Speaker also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the institution and its faculty members, who had inspired and guided him during his formative years.

Among the distinguished guests listening intently to Kalu’s lecture were the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, also an alumnus of the University; his wife, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, and the Acting Governor of Cross River State, Dr. Peter Odey who also graduated from the university. Several senators and members of the National Assembly, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Florence Obi, and the Chancellor of the university, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero were also in attendance.

’98 Class

Interestingly, over 70 members of the ’98 Class of the Faculty of Law, Kalu’s classmates, sobriqueted as the Golden Ones also came from various walks of life to show solidarity with one of their own.

At the core of his lecture were an array of issues of social significance, contemporarily dominating public discourse. The Deputy Speaker emphasized the importance of education amid the evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence, AI. He noted that while the evolution of education has mirrored societal needs throughout history, the current system, with its emphasis on standardized testing and mass schooling, may not be equipped to prepare students for a future dominated by AI and rapid digital transformation.

Kalu also stressed that the changing nature of work and information consumption underscores the need for education to adapt. He emphasized that many traditional jobs have become obsolete due to automation and digitalization. Similarly, the shift from traditional media to social media has raised concerns about misinformation, highlighting the need for universities to train students in fact-checking, digital forensics, and AI literacy.

For Kalu, the simple import of this is that in the fast-paced world of digitization and digitalization, theories should be commensurate with practicals.

Kalu’s lecture also unveiled the vast potentials in the Nigeria’s mining, blue economy, and maritime sectors. The guest lecturer underscored the urgency of harnessing these resources to build a truly prosperous nation.

Gender parity

He also highlighted the paramount importance of gender parity in the education sector, while commending the current government’s laudable strides in education.

As the proud sponsor of the Seat Reservation for Women in Parliament Bill, the Deputy Speaker astutely argued that geographic quotas have hitherto failed to harness the latent potentials of female students, pontificating that gender parity should be prioritized to augment women’s participation in governance and leadership.

Referencing President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which envisions a future propelled by economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, and digital innovation, Kalu expressed his unequivocal concurrence with the President’s statement, underscoring the transformative potency of education.

“As we set our sights on Agenda 2075, it is time to rethink our approach to quotas in higher education. For the past five decades, admissions in Nigerian Universities have largely been determined by geography, a system that, while addressing regional disparities, has done little to harness the untapped potential of our female students. Instead of geographic quotas, we must prioritize gender parity to increase women’s participation in governance and leadership. Our quota system should serve as a tool for empowerment, ensuring that women—already the backbone of our homes as chief executive officers—step confidently into boardrooms and decision-making centers”, he said.

Notwithstanding the significance of the lecture, Kalu’s visit to his alma mater was a multifaceted engagement. He did not only reunite with his classmates but also traversed the city of Calabar, leading a health walk around the university premises, a novelty football match and a mock lecture in various law courses with his mates.

Common alma mater

In Calabar, Kalu and his classmates were graciously hosted by two eminent sons of Cross River State: Senator Ndoma Egba (SAN) and Honourable Legor Idagbo, both of whom had previously served as distinguished members of the National Assembly. Notably, both Senator Egba and Honourable Idagbo share a common alma mater with their guests, having graduated from the prestigious Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar. This is not forgetting that the Acting Governor of the State, Dr. Peter Odey, also an alumnus of the university had earlier hosted Kalu during a courtesy call on him on his arrival in the State.

The Deputy Speaker and his classmates also visited the new Faculty of Law, where they announced a generous donation of N15 million worth of book resources to restock and re-equip the faculty’s library. This philanthropic gesture is aimed to prevent the faculty from losing accreditation from the federal authorities. Additionally, Kalu unveiled plans to construct a convocation arena and event center for the university.

Renowned for his philanthropic inclination towards children and the downtrodden, Kalu also visited the Infant Jesus Orphanage in Calabar where he donated food items and announced scholarships for orphans in the Home who opted to study law, covering their primary to university and law school education.

To culminate the celebrations, Kalu hosted his classmates to a dinner, thereby demonstrating that even after 27 years, the bonds of friendship, conviviality and camaraderie remained indomitable.

Undoubtedly, the Deputy Speaker’s visit to University of Calabar and the city that moulded him served as a paradigmatic testament to the transformative power of education and community. This further stamps his unwavering commitment to empowering the youth, promoting gender parity, and giving back to his alma mater.

For me, these are truly inspirational as Kalu has through his array of legislative activities, oratory prowess and philanthropic gestures that also earned him special recognition and award by the university after delivering the “powerful” convocation lecture affected his contemporary world. And for many years to come, these will also resonate with posterity and generations yet unborn.

•Nwabughiogu is the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker, 10th House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria