Four-storey building collapses in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A four-storey building has collapsed in Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos, with occupants trapped, and some feared dead.

Read Also: JAMB: How to print UTME slip, as exam begins April 24

Panic gripped residents when the uncompleted building suddenly collapsed on Saturday.

The building houses the popular Equal Right Restaurant.

According to an eyewitness, Femi Saheed, the incident happened at about 11a.m., today.

As of press time, men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, as well well Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, who had been contacted, were yet to arrive at the scene.

Details coming.

Vanguard News