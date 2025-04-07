Four gospel ministers die in fatal Ogun accident

Four Nigerian gospel ministers, including popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), died in a fatal crash on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the accident was caused by speeding and poor visibility.

The victims’ vehicle collided with another, killing all four instantly. The multi-vehicle accident reportedly claimed over 24 lives.

Kekere Jesu, known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry, was traveling for a church program when the tragedy occurred. His sudden death has shocked Nigeria’s Christian community.

Religious leaders and followers have expressed deep sorrow over the loss. The founder of Christ Apostolic Church described the incident as an unimaginable tragedy, acknowledging God’s sovereignty in all things.

Many mourners shared heartfelt tributes online, remembering the evangelists’ dedication to spreading the gospel, particularly among youth and rural communities.

The accident has left families, church members, and followers grieving. Comforting messages and scripture references have circulated widely as the Christian community mourns the sudden departure of these vibrant ministers. Authorities continue to warn drivers about the dangers of speeding, especially during periods of reduced visibility.

Vanguard News