Foundation empowers over 10,500 women via SheEnabled project in Lagos

By Elizabeth Osayande

The EGO Foundation, with support from Access Corporation and Worden HCD, has completed the latest phase of its SheEnabled Project, empowering 10,533 underprivileged women and small business owners across the Ayobo-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The week-long intervention focused on financial inclusion, digital literacy, and access to funding for women-led businesses. Through a series of practical training sessions, held both indoors and within community clusters, participants were equipped with skills in bookkeeping, financial management, savings for investment, and digital tools for business growth.

A key feature of the programme was the Train-the-Trainers segment, which identified and equipped selected participants to cascade the training within their communities. This model was designed to ensure sustainability, community ownership, and long-term impact. To further cushion the effects of Nigeria’s ongo