Former France captain Evra to make mixed martial arts debut

Former France fullback Patrice Evra is turning to mixed martial arts and will fight his first bout in May in Paris, American promoter the Professional Fighters League (PFL), announced on Friday.

“Former captain of ‘Les Bleus’, Evra will fulfil his new dream of competing in an MMA bout,” said the PFL in a statement.

The PFL said the 43-year-old had been training in combat sports since 2016 alongside his friend the Paris-based PFL star Cedric Doumbe.

“You guys should know by now, I love this game too! I’ve performed on the world’s biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me,” said Evra, who won 81 France caps and played for Manchester United and Juventus.

“I’ve been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they’ll also tell you I’m ready for this.”

The name of his opponent will be announced “shortly”.

On social media, Evra joked about facing former Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez, who he accused of racially insulting him during a Liverpool-Manchester United game in 2011. Suarez was banned for eight games.

Evra posted on social media that the PFL “asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suarez… He can even bite me.”

The fight has been scheduled on a PFL card, on May 23 at the Accor Arena in Paris.