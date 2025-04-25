Food: Eba leads 17 governing board chairmen on familiarization visit to Agric Minister

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Chairman , All Progressives Congress, APC, Cross River State Chapter, Alphonsus Ogar Eba esq, led 17 other governing board on a familiarization visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari.

Eba who also is the Secretary, Forum of APC State Chairmen in Nigeria, who was received by Kyari at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, where he explained that the essence of the familiarization visit was to notify the Minister and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Aliyu Abdullahi including the Directors of the Ministry to move into the field to deliver on the mandate of Mr President.

He (Eba) also thanked God Almighty for the opportunity, and expressed gratitude on behalf of the 36 States APC Chairmen including Abuja, FCT to President Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President, Sen Kashim Shetima for finding them worthy to serve as Chairmen of Governing Boards in different Federal Government Parastatals and Agencies.

Eba specifically praised the President for appointing 50% of the Chairmen into Boards under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. According to him, this is a clear demonstration that the President’s commitment to achieve food sovereignty is already guaranteed as majority of chairmen are either practical farmers or those who have passion for Agriculture and since States Chairmen have a sacred duty to ensure the victory of the party in their respective states, placing a task of this nature on them as the main engines to drive the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President as Chairmen of Boards, is a catalyst towards the effectuation of this assignment.

Eba concluded by saying that the Chairmen were at home because the Ministry is manned by Sen. Abubakar Kyari CON, a real party man who was moved from Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the present office and his rich wealth of experience in Agriculture, his training as a federal legislator, his sound human capital management index, including his harmonious working relationship with States’ Chairmen in the past makes it easier for them to relate as brothers and colleagues to ensure a seamless relationship towards the actualization of the mandate of Mr President.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, congratulated the Chairmen and also expressed his appreciation to the President for enriching his Ministry with managers who were the captains that worked tirelessly to deliver the President, majority of the Governors, National and State Assembly members including Local Government Chairmen and Councillors to the ruling party.

Kyari who gave a charge of the mandate of Mr President to the newly appointed Chairmen said the Ministry holds the new Chairmen in high esteem and is confident that they will make a huge difference to accelerate the objectives of Mr President in ensuring Food Security and diversifying the economy through technological, innovative and 21st century research models and methodologies.

He also charged the Chairmen of Boards to ensure that their respective Parastatals and Agencies carry out projects that fits into the development of their respective value chain to bring value addition.

He added that the presence of the Minister of State, Sen. Sabi Abdullahi and over 12 Directors in attendance was to assure the Chairmen that the doors of the Ministry will be widely opened to them to seek clarification and have unhindered access to whatever they want to know in their various Agencies and Parastatals.

Meanwhile, the Minister announced that May 8, 2025 is scheduled for their inauguration as Chairmen of Governing Boards under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Abuja.