Flood Alert: Lagos is prepared, Commissioner Wahab assures

…allays Island residents’ fears

…inspects ongoing regeneration project

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its readiness to manage the predicted heavy rainfall, assuring residents—particularly those on the Island—of its capacity to mitigate flooding and protect lives and property.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the assurance during an inspection tour of the ongoing Lagos Island urban regeneration project. He stated that the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang (EFAG) has been fully empowered to operate year-round, ensuring consistent flood management across the state.

Wahab, referencing the recent Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) forecast of heavy rainfall and potential flooding across several states including Lagos, emphasized that proactive steps had been taken.

“The ongoing construction may be causing some inconvenience for Lagos Island residents, and we sincerely apologize,” Wahab said. “But we can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs. The temporary inconvenience will lead to a permanent solution to the long-standing flooding issues in Lagos Island.”

He noted that the regeneration project, once completed, will address flooding in areas such as Adeniji, Oroyinyin, Idumagbo, Ojo Giwa, Jankara, Aroloya, and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Commissioner disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and key officials from the Ministries of Environment, Infrastructure, and Works have assessed the project’s progress and expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work.

“The regeneration covers drainage upgrades, road infrastructure, and urban planning. LASURA has been making commendable progress—raising road levels, constructing drainage systems, and ensuring quality delivery,” Wahab added.

To tackle immediate flooding challenges caused by ongoing construction, Wahab revealed that a temporary pumping station has been installed at Adeniji Adele underbridge to drain stormwater from areas such as Aroloya, Ojo-Giwa, Binuyo, and Oroyinyin.

He explained that the regeneration project would be completed in phases over a period of 9 to 24 months.

During the inspection, Wahab ordered the removal of illegal shanties built on the drainage channel beside King Ado High School on Ojo Giwa. He also directed that a construction site on Idi Oluwo be sealed for dumping building materials in drainage paths.

Reiterating the government’s environmental stance, Wahab said the Ministry will continue its campaign against Styrofoam and single-use plastics:

“We’ll keep up advocacy efforts, but we’ll also enforce the law. We will not hesitate to sanction those who ignore regulations.”

He appealed to residents to refrain from dumping waste on roads, medians, drainage channels, and open spaces:

“These acts not only cause flooding but also lead to health and environmental crises. It’s time for all residents to adopt more responsible waste management habits.”

Wahab stressed that Lagos is fully prepared for the rainy season, pointing out that infrastructure upgrades have been ongoing for months:

“Flooding is a seasonal issue. We’ve been working non-stop—upgrading infrastructure, desilting drainages, and deploying EFAG year-round to manage flash floods. But we also need residents to clean tertiary drainages regularly.”

On the recently sealed Ketu Perishable Market, Wahab confirmed that it was reopened after the government observed marked improvements:

“We reopened the market earlier today after seeing the overnight cleanup effort. Markets are key contact points for many citizens, so cleanliness is non-negotiable. Abatement notices had been issued multiple times without compliance. Government had to act.”

He commended LAWMA for its continued intervention, especially where Private Sector Participants (PSPs) face challenges, citing the agency’s recent efforts in cleaning up the market.

Wahab was accompanied on the inspection by Special Adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretaries Dr. Gaji Tajudeen (Office of Environmental Services), Engr. Mahamood Adegbite (Office of Drainage Services), and Engr. Lateef Shomide (Office of Infrastructure); as well as Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegeshin (MD, LAWMA), Engr. Adefemi Afolabi (GM, LASWMO), Major Olatubosun Cole (Rtd) of KAI, and other ministry officials.

Areas visited included Ojo Giwa, Binuyo, Aroloya, Okoya Street, Dosumu, Oroyinyin Upstream, Odi-Oluwo, and Adeniji Adele underbridge.