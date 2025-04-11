First look at the 2024 Vanguard Personality of the year Award set design

The stage is set for one of Nigeria’s most anticipated and prestigious evenings, the 2024 Vanguard Personality of the Year Award.

In an exclusive first look, the breathtaking set design has been unveiled, promising a night of elegance, sophistication, and cultural brilliance.

Here’s your first look at the stunning setup for the 2024 Vanguard Personality of the Year Award! 🔥

#VanguardPOTY #VanguardPersonalityAward pic.twitter.com/LxpTq8hMur — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 11, 2025

This year’s concept draws inspiration from contemporary African art fused with futuristic aesthetics, featuring gold-accented geometric patterns, immersive lighting, and a grand panoramic LED backdrop that will bring stories of the nominees to life in high definition.

As guests begin to arrive, the air is filled with a sense of anticipation. The vibrant sounds of Afrobeat music echo through the venue, and the buzz of excited chatter fills the hall. Distinguished personalities, government officials, celebrities, and business magnates step out of luxurious cars, dressed to the nines in their finest attire. Each guest, an integral part of this grand event, adds to the atmosphere of glamour and expectation.

The Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards is an annual event aimed at honouring Nigerians who have made significant contributions to national development and social progress.