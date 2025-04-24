FIRS targets 80% employee-driven workforce

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced its intention to fill 80% of its roles with internal staff by the end of the Executive Chairman’s tenure, aiming to reduce its dependence on external contractors.

In a statement released on Wednesday and signed by the Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy, Collins Omokaro, the agency stated that the initiative is designed to enhance institutional capacity, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability.

“Excessive outsourcing has led to knowledge gaps and inefficiencies. By focusing on internal talent, FIRS aims to improve service delivery and reduce costs,” Omokaro explained.

He noted that the ongoing recruitment drive is strategic, targeting skilled professionals while also promoting career development within the agency. Senior officials are overseeing the process to ensure transparency and a merit-based selection system.

Omokaro further stated that FIRS is investing in staff training, performance management, and leadership development. New recruits will benefit from structured onboarding, mentorship, and regular evaluations.

“This initiative aligns with the FIRS 2025 Strategic Roadmap, which prioritises people, innovation, and operational excellence,” he added.

To keep the public informed, the statement also announced the launch of the ‘Work With Us’ Recruitment Updates video series, in which senior officials share insights into the recruitment process and its objectives.

“The 80% target demonstrates our commitment to self-reliance and national development. By investing in people, we are building a stronger, future-ready FIRS,” Omokaro stated.