Firefighter critically injured while fighting fire outbreak in Onitsha 

A fireman with the Anambra State Fire Service was critically injured while fighting a fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra.

Mr Chukwudi Chiketa, the Fire Chief, of Anambra Fire Service, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha.

Chiketa disclosed that the injured fireman was immediately rushed to the hospital and he was responding to treatment.

According to him, we received a call in the early hours of today, April 15, about a fire incident that broke out in a residential building located at Okosi by Ugwunaobamkpa junction, Onitsha.

“A crew of firemen and firefighting equipment were duly deployed to the scene.

“They were able to contain the fire outbreak, though one of the firemen sustained a high degree of injury in the process, he was rushed to a nearby hospital for prompt treatment,” the fire chief said.

Chiketa said that the cause of the fire outbreak had not been ascertained.

He expressed gratitude to the general public who assisted them in making sure that the fire incident was fully contained.