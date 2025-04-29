Fintech firm marks second anniversary with breakthroughs

Nigeria’s trailblazing fintech company, Platnova, is marking its second anniversary with major strides in global expansion and financial innovation. Since its inception in 2023, the company has become a catalyst for change in Africa’s financial landscape, redefining how individuals and businesses access and manage money across borders.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Platnova unveiled its new corporate headquarters, signaling its growth and long-term commitment to transforming the financial experience for Africans at home and abroad. The milestone also came with the launch of a major user appreciation campaign and several product innovations geared toward financial inclusion and empowerment.

Over the past two years, Platnova has grown into a dynamic lifestyle finance platform, connecting users in more than 13 countries with tools that support multi-currency transactions, global payments, savings, and lifestyle services. Its vision to close the gap between Africans and the global financial ecosystem has attracted over 90,000 verified users and generated over 100,000 app downloads.

At the anniversary event, CEO Benjamin Oyemolan reflected on the journey so far. “We set out to build more than a fintech app — Platnova is a financial lifestyle brand. Everything we create is driven by the goal of empowering Africans to take control of their finances and tap into global opportunities,” he said.

A standout product is Vault, Platnova’s multi-currency savings feature, offering users up to 15.5% ROI in major currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, and NGN. The platform also supports real-time international transfers, virtual and physical debit cards, and added lifestyle perks such as flight bookings, hotel reservations, and dining discounts.

Platnova’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed. The company has earned multiple awards, including Fastest Growing Fintech Startup in Nigeria and Most Innovative Fintech of the Year, along with global recognition as a top finalist at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco.

To honor its community, Platnova launched a 10-day user appreciation campaign running from April 21 to May 1. Highlights included a Zero Transfer Fee offer and interactive engagements with loyal users, brand advocates, and celebrity ambassadors — reinforcing the brand’s strong community roots.

Looking to the future, Platnova is focused on scaling its international reach, expanding strategic partnerships, and refining its platform through user-driven enhancements. Priorities include faster user onboarding, improved transaction efficiency, and strengthened security features.

“Our users are the heart of everything we do — from freelancers to students to everyday families,” Oyemolan said. “As we enter our third year, we’re building on that trust with even greater innovation and commitment to financial freedom.”

With active operations in over 50 countries and multi-currency support, Platnova is steadily positioning itself not just as a fintech brand, but as a global financial ally for Africans everywhere.