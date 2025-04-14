Final year student of Akwa Poly dies

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A final year Higher National Diploma, HND, student of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state, popularly known as John has died.

It was gathered, yesterday that the incident happened when the deceased left the students’ lodge off campus for Karate training on Saturday.

According to sources in the institution, immediately John entered the Karate training pitch, he fainted and was rushed to a private hospital, but he was referred to Ikot Ekpene General Hospital.

An eyewitness and president of Journalism and Media Studies Students Association, JAMSSA, Mr. Nsoefen Akpan narrated that the Doctor at Ikot Ekpene General Hospital after close examination declared him dead on arrival.

Akpan noted that students decided to take John to Church for prayers, as they refused to believe the doctor’s report that he was dead.

“In the church after he was rejected, another spiritualist offered to resuscitate him but couldn’t succeed claiming that the deceased has been admitted already in the spirit world.“At this point, we returned the corpse to the mortuary,” Akpan added.