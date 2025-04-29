FG’s Cotton Board to resuscitate collapsed textile industry – Farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – COTTON farmers under the auspices of National Cotton Association of Nigeria, NACOTAN, Tuesday, expressed hope over the Federal Government’s newly established Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board, CTGDB, will resuscitate the collapsed textile industry.

Speaking with Vanguard, the President, NACOTAN, Anibe Achimugu, said this action by the Federal Government was long overdue, therefore, President Bola Tinubu deserves the Association’s commendation and appreciation for the giant decision to give back life to the dead industry.

Achimugu described the development as extremely welcomed after 20 years the industry has been on having a Board that will drive its activities and added that it is a game-changer for the sector.

It will be recalled recently that the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima during the National Economic Council, NEC, said the establishment of a CTGDB aligned with the economic revival agenda of President Bola Tinubu, and would resuscitate a sector that once clothed the people and powered the nation’s economy.

The elated President of NACOTAN, said: “This is an extremely welcoming development. The industry has been looking for this for well over 20 years, having discovered and experienced the lack of synergies amongst not only public sector stakeholders but also private sector stakeholders.

“I use this opportunity to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for his recognition of our sector in his campaign manifesto, and the signs are clearly leaning towards the fulfilment of his promises.

“This singular act of the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Kashim Shettima (GCON), with membership of all state governors, is the game changer that our sector requires.

“Since the Board will be a “One Stop Shop” for the CTG sector, our Ginning Factories, Textile Mills, Oil Mills, Garment Factories, Fashion Houses, and others, will benefit from significant and focused efforts, and all our major challenges, especially smuggling will be addressed. We will also focus on textile products that satisfy the needs (quality, quantity, and price) of consumers, so reducing the importation of second-hand clothing.

“Cotton production will be ramped up significantly. As the bedrock raw material for the sector, it needs to support the attendant increased demand as factories are brought back to life and Nigerians are encouraged to patronise locally produced cotton fabrics.

“We appreciate all members of NEC for their resounding support the the establishment of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board (CTGDB). This Board will not only give us a seat on the table but also enable us to take our destiny into our hands by driving it.

“We have said amongst ourselves that we thank the present administration for this giant stride in tackling the issues holding back our sector through this Board establishment approval and past administrations that have recognised the strategic importance of our sector through various interventions, but it is time that we do it the private sector/Industry players way, and this Board will affords us the opportunity to do so.

“I categorical confirm that this Board will certainly change the narrative in our nations Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) Sector.”

However, he called on cooperation and support the Board, “My advice on the implementation of this policy is to charge all involved to act quickly, vividly see the future and not the present, and support the Board to be industry players driven as we ‘wear the shoe and know exactly where it pinches’.”