FG tasks council to deepen safety awareness

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

THE Federal Government has charged the new executive of the National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria, NISCN, to identify and coordinate the various advocacy platforms for effective management of Occupational Safety and Health, OSH, awareness creation in both public and private sectors by critical stakeholders.

The Director, Occupational Safety and Health department of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mrs. Lauretta Adogu, gave the charge in her opening speech at the Annual General Meeting/Executive Committee Election of the National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria, NISCN).

Adogu stated that the effective management of OSH would be achieved through the effective implementation of the Revised National Policy on OSH in line with ILO Convention 155 on OSH, and Convention 187 (2006) on the Promotional Framework for OSH, as well as advocacy activities of the national tripartite body, NISCN, comprising government, employers’ associations and workers’ unions.

She noted that the Ministry of Labour and Employment, through its Occupational Safety and Health department, has the mandate of enforcing OSH laws at all workplaces, as well as promoting and creating awareness on preventative measures to work-related accidents, diseases, disasters and fatalities nationwide.

According to Adogu, the Department of OSH also supervises and coordinates the activities of NISCN – a tripartite body made up of government, employers and workers for the purpose of advocacy and advisory services on OSH to the public and private sectors of the economy.

The Council, she explained, is mandated to create awareness on the magnitude of work-related issues and on how promoting a preventative occupational safety and health culture can help reduce the number of work-related accidents, injuries, diseases and deaths.

She said that the election of a new national executive committee would reposition the Council to effectively achieve its mandate of safeguarding and promoting the safety, health and well-being of persons at work, as well as stimulating productivity in the business of the government through advocacy, sensitization and awareness creation programs.

Adogu in a statement by Head, Press and Public Relations, Patience Onuobia, was quoted as saying: “It is therefore imperative that the National Executive Committee that will be elected today, visibly identify and coordinate the various advocacy platforms for effective management of Occupational Safety and Health awareness creation at both public and private sectors by critical stakeholders (Government, Employers’ Associations and Workers’ Unions).”

Meanwhile, the election produced a 12-man executive committee of NISCN headed by John Obajinmi, nominated by the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, National Electricity Management Services Agency, NEMSA, branch as the President, and Dr. Kelvin Obinna Esimogu from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as the National Secretary.

In his inaugural speech, Obajinmi gave the assurance that he would build on the contributions of past leaders of the Council and continue to work with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment as their host and reinforce the relationship with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to introduce new ideas/or policies on health and safety.