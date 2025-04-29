FG resumes Warri-Itakpe Train Service

By Nnasom David

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the resumption of the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS), following a temporary suspension caused by technical and operational challenges.

In a statement issued on Monday, the NRC confirmed that full operations will resume on April 30, 2025, with trains set to run six days a week starting May 1, 2025.

The revised schedule will see the service operate Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Sunday, while Thursdays will be reserved for routine maintenance.

The service had been suspended on April 10, 2025, prompting concerns among regular commuters and travellers who depend on the vital rail link between Delta and Kogi.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation is pleased to inform the public that after thorough inspection and repairs, the Warri-Itakpe Train Service will resume operations from Tuesday, April 30,” the notice read. “This adjustment is aimed at improving efficiency, passenger safety, and operational reliability.”

The WITS line, which spans approximately 320 kilometres, has become an important route for both passengers and freight, linking southern and central Nigeria.

The notice also encouraged passengers to check the NRC’s official platforms for ticketing and updated schedules.