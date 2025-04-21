FG refutes claims of agreed concession period for Enugu Airport

By Dickson Omobola

Federal Government, Monday, dismissed reports saying it has agreed a predetermined concession duration for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu.

A report had said the federal government planned to concession the AIIA to a private firm under the finance, rehabilitate, operate and transfer for 80 years.

Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, however, said although it was considering proposals for the concession of five major airports, they were still undergoing thorough evaluation.

Mr Tunde Moshood, special adviser on media and communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, made this known in a statement.

Moshood said the decision to concession these airports was a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities could meet and maintain international standards.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to certain online reports/stories suggesting that a certain lengthy period of concession has been agreed upon regarding the Enugu International Airport. These reports/stories are utterly baseless and untrue.

“Whilst it is true that the Federal Government is considering proposals for the concession of five major airports, this is a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities can meet and maintain international standards, given the increasing financial demands of their operations. Many of our airports are presently running at a loss, so they have to be subsidised each month by the Federal Government. It is noteworthy that this initiative to concession started from previous administrations.

“At this stage, prospective concessionaires have indeed submitted various proposals, including different durations for the concession. It is important to emphasise that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has not established any fixed duration. All submitted proposals are currently undergoing thorough evaluation that will eventually be reviewed by the ICRC before it is presented to the Minister for conveyance to the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for approval. We can confirm that this review process has not been concluded. However, for the sake of transparency, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, directed, some months ago, that the aviation labour unions be included as part of the negotiating teams.

“Therefore, we must state unequivocally that the information suggesting a predetermined concession duration is false, unfounded, and intended to cause unwarranted disaffection and mistrust in this process by those with entrenched interests.

“Please be assured that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is committed to a transparent process that adheres strictly to due process. With his training and track record, the Minister will not allow anything untoward to happen under his watch. He has so far run the Ministry in a transparent manner and will not fall into the same mistake of the past. We will ensure that all decisions are made in the best interest of the nation and the aviation sector.”