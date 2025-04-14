FG reaffirms commitment to boost Nigeria’s global human capital ranking

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

— Shettima Applauds Akwa Ibom’s HCD Blueprint Implementation

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Federal Government has reiterated its determination to position Nigeria among the top 80 countries on the Global Human Capital Index (HCI) by 2030.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made the declaration on Monday during the launch of the National Human Capital Development (HCD) Accelerator Project and the ARISE HCD Strategy in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Shettima emphasized that this ambitious target can be achieved through strengthened workforce capacity and improved socio-economic outcomes. Following the launch, he toured key HCD projects in the state, including model schools and the ARISE Park environmental reclamation initiative.

He praised the Akwa Ibom State Government for becoming the first to implement the national HCD blueprint across all its local government areas, stating:

“The success of any policy lies in grassroots execution. The true wealth of a nation is in the health, education, and productivity of its people.”

The Vice President highlighted the introduction of HCD 2.0, which builds on the foundational phase with a stronger emphasis on integration and measurable impact. He also unveiled a national HCD Dashboard to monitor key development indicators, stressing the need for data-driven results.

“Behind every statistic is a human story. A child unvaccinated. A mother lost in childbirth. A youth without opportunity. We must act urgently and compassionately.”

According to Shettima, Akwa Ibom has recorded impressive progress, with an under-five mortality rate of 80, compared to the national average of 110, and only 3.5% of primary-aged children out of school—far below the national average of 25.6%.

The federal government also launched Project Fuuku, a clean cookstove initiative that began as a pilot in Nasarawa State. Shettima described the project as a gender-sensitive, climate-conscious solution aimed at saving lives, reducing deforestation, and empowering rural women.

To ensure sustainability, he announced plans to institutionalise an HCD Fund, stating:

“No matter who occupies these offices tomorrow, the investments we make in people today must endure. There is no greater legacy than building lives through education, health, and opportunity.”

Earlier, Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno described human capital development as the foundation for sustainable growth, pledging to domesticate the programme through legislation. He commended Shettima’s leadership and said the federal government’s non-partisan approach to development was commendable.

Also speaking, Rukaiya El-Rufai, National Coordinator for HCD and Special Adviser to the President on NEC, revealed Nigeria ranks 168th out of 174 countries on the global index. She recalled the 2018 emergency NEC session where governors committed to the initiative and emphasized the importance of continuity.

Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan, Special Adviser to the Governor and Chairman of the Akwa Ibom HCD Council, said the state’s ARISE HCD plan aims to equip citizens with the skills and education needed for innovation and growth.

The event concluded with the symbolic presentation of clean cooking stoves to selected beneficiaries.

Dignitaries present included: Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Dr. Aliyu Modibbo, Presidential Adviser on General Duties, Mrs. Helen Eno Obereki, Coordinator, Office of the First Lady of Akwa Ibom, Prince Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Uduak Isaac, State Focal Person and South-South HCD Forum Chair, Mr. Suraj Wahab Ologburo, CEO of Toyota Energy Group and Mrs. Finda Koroma, CEO of HCD Plus.