Fear not, you shall overcome, by Funmi Komolafe

Christ lives and this gives us the confidence that we serve a living God.Christ rose from the grave after three days.

Matthew 28 vs. 5&6 ( KJV) bears testimony. It states: “ And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified.

He is not here: for he is risen, as he said, Come, see the place where the Lord lay”.

Note that it was women that went to have a check on the grave of the LORD JESUS. It is also remarkable that the angel said, “ Fear ye not”. Beloved, as a Christian you are familiar with all that Christ went though before the crucifixion.

The betrayal, mockery, humiliation and pains that drew blood from his body even before the crucifixion are all recorded in the Holy Bible.

Luke 22 vs. 1-6 ( NIV) “ Now the Festival of Unleavened Bread, called the Passover, was approaching, and the chief priests and the teachers of the law were looking for some way to get rid of Jesus, for they were afraid of the people. Then Satan entered Judas, called Iscariot, one of the Twelve. And Judas went to the chief priests and the officers if the temple guard and discussed with them, how he might betray Jesus.

They were delighted and agreed to give him money. He consented, and watched for an opportunity to hand Jesus over to them when no crowd was present

.Verses 47 &48 concludes the story : “ While he was still speaking a crowd came up, and the man who was called Judas, one of the Twelve, was leading them. He approached Jesus to kiss him , but Jesus asked him, “ Judas, are you betraying the Son of Man with a kiss?’

Beloved, are you deeply hurt because someone has betrayed you?

Have you been mocked because of the condition of barrenness, loneliness? Are you down cast because of sickness that doctors have termed incurable? Whatever it is , the word for you is “ Fear not”.

There are many types of Judas around us in our families, the work place etc.

Matthew 10vs. 36:: “ A man’s enemies will be those of his own household”.

Brethren, may the LORD open our spiritual eyes for us to see.

When we hold parties such as weddings, birthdays, promotion parties, don’t assume that everyone present truly rejoices with you. Some are there to turn that joy to sorrow .

People who consider her womb dead would mock a woman that has been married for years.

For a lady who is of marriageable age but has not got anyone to propose to her, some would declare her a living dead.

People use all sorts of description to label anyone that has challenges.

Unfortunately, many of us are unable to manage challenges. We tend to appear worried, troubled, depressed because of challenges but the secret of overcoming these challenges is to cast out the spirit of fear and hold on to Jesus.

Jesus said in John 11 vs. 25-26 : “ Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.

And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?

Brethren, Jesus was mocked, humiliated, beaten that you may have joy. Fear not, with you on the side of Christ and Christ on your side, you shall overcome.

Jesus died before he resurrected. I don’t know what may have died in your life, your womb, your liver, and kidney or perhaps you have experienced stagnation that has made you a subject of mockery.

Fear Not.

The power of the resurrection is available to lift you up from that situation and you will leap for joy.

Beloved, challenges thrive because we have not been able to cast out the spirit of fear.

2nd Timothy 1 vs. 7 : “ For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”.

Power, love and sound mind can only be gotten when we are in Christ and Christ is in us.

Last Sunday Christians would be celebrated Easter, whatever is the challenge you have been coping with, arise and shout Hallelujah!

Join the celebration with hope and God would surprise.

Whatever situation you are managing because you are helpless, that situation would receive the power of resurrection this season in the name of Jesus.

Is it not written in 1st Corinthians 6 vs. 14: “ And God hath both raised up the Lord, and will also raise us up by his own power”.

If you are confident that Christ is able to raise you up, by his own power, why allow fear to dominate your life?.

Fear is a strategy of the devil to make you submit to his will.

Roman 4 vs. 19-22 is our witness . “ And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sarah’s womb:

He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God;

And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.

And therefore it was imputed to him for righteousness”.

The bodies of Abraham and Sarah were considered dead. In other word, his sperm had become too weak to impregnate his wife and her womb had worn out that physically speaking is unable to carry a child.

But the power of resurrection moved into their bodies and restored life that resulted in the birth of Isaac.

Beloved that power is still available. Jesus rose from the dead, therefore, JESUS is able to restore to life, whatever has been considered dead in your life.

Fear Not

Romans 8 vs. 11 tells us : “ But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you”.

Have you been coping with a type of Cancer? Fear not, just hold on firmly to Jesus and be saved.

Romans 8 vs. 35-39 : Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?

As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.

Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.

For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come.

Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be bale to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord”.

A few weeks ago, I watched a mother give the testimony of her daughter that gave birth to a baby girl in the United Kingdom after 19 years of waiting. While waiting, according to her mum, she took care of the children of her younger siblings teaching them the way of the Lord even as she continued praying with the hope that the LORD would remember her one day.

Would you say, there are no good doctors in the United Kingdom? How do you explain that her five IVF attempts failed? But one day, perhaps in a second, the power of God opened up her womb and the woman that has been barren for 19 years had a pregnancy positive result.

Today, she is a mother of a baby girl. You can imagine the joy that filled her life.

Sorrow vanished and joy unspeakable manifested.

Christ is risen, all fear is gone.Shouts of Hallelujah will soon will your home in Jesus name. Hallelujah!