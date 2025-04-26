FCT community pharmacists inaugurate new leadership

…new chair, Olatunji Isaac pledges to serve with all sincerity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, branch of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, has inaugurated its new leadership, headed by Pharmacists Aloba Olatunji Isaac.

Recall that the association recently held its Annual General Meeting, AGM, where Pharm. Isaac emerged as chairman among other executive members for the positions of Secretary, Treasurer and Internal Auditor.

Speaking at the elaborate ceremony, the new ACPN Chairman, Aloba Olatunji Isaac, pledged his administration’s desire to provide impactful leadership.

Describing his emergence as a privilege for him to serve the association, Isaac, who accepted the responsibility in its entirety, assured that his leadership would serve with all sincerity.

“I shall serve with all sincerity of purpose and faithfully project the image of our association in a good light before our colleagues and the general public.

“I shall undertake this mandate, freely given to me and members of my executive committee, with utmost loyalty to the constitution of ACPN FCT Branch, abide by our campaign pledges and continue to work to build cohesion within, with other state branches of ACPN and other technical and interest groups of PSN FCT Branch.

“Sequel to the above, I will continually seek for your support and cooperation, as we strive together to build a more unified association where love leads and every voice heard,”he said.

Pharm. Isaac promised that his administration would operate an open-door policy with transparency and accountability, honesty and integrity.

“The strength of any association lies in the welfare of its members. It is is my utmost desire that our members thrive physically, mentally and otherwise, to remain relevant in the society that we serve through our pharmaceutical expertise.

“Improving members’ welfare shall be a priority. My administration will ensure that all members are recognised and celebrated We will strengthen community Pharmacists buying power through a tested and trusted business support models like BNP (Buy Now,Pay Later) . This initiative is designed to foster reliable partnerships with pharmaceutical wholesalers and industries within and outside the FCT,”he added.

He solicited the support and trust of members,saying he remains open to constructive criticism and dedicated to strengthening the bond that holds members together.

Earlier,the outgoing ACPN chairman, Pharm.Enejoh Amade, thanked members for the opportunity accorded him and his executive members to serve

In a keynote address at the event, the national chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council,IPAC and the Allied Peoples Movement,Dr. Yusuf Dantalle, urged the new leadership to sanitize the association.

The inauguration and investiture ceremony of the new ACPN executive members, which took place in Abuja on Friday, attracted members of the association, friends and associates as well as fellows of the association across the country to the nation’s capital city.