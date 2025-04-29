FCCPC tasks DisCos on fairness, transparency to electricity consumers

•Holds consumers forum with IBEDC

By Yinka Kolawole

The Federal Competition and consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reiterated the need for electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability to their customers.

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, stated this, yesterday, at the Electricity Consumer Forum held in conjunction with Sango/Ota Area Community Development Committee (SACDC)“in Sango Ota, Ogun State.

The EVC who was represented by Mrs. Bridget Etim, from the Ibadan Office of the Commission, said the three-day forum is convened under Sections 17, 127, 130, and 151 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

“It is designed to bridge gaps between consumers and service providers in the electricity industry. Electricity is not merely a commodity. It is a vital service that powers livelihoods, businesses, and progress. However, the industry continues to grapple with persistent issues such as insufficient metering, billing inaccuracies, and infrastructure challenges, all of which require urgent and collaborative resolution

“This event presents a non-adversarial forum for dialogue. Consumers will gain clarity on their rights and responsibilities, while Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company’s case workers will be available to address grievances on-the-spot. This aligns with our core mandate to ensure that consumer protection is practical, accessible, and responsive.

“At the heart of the FCCPC’s interventions is the recognition that electricity consumers are entitled to fairness, transparency, and accountability.”

Bello added that the commission is guided by its commitment under the FCCPA to: Inform and educate consumers about their rights; Facilitate complaint resolution and redress; Encourage fair trade practices among service providers; and Promote collaborative engagement that ultimately improves service delivery across the sector.

Speaking at the event, the Zonal CDC Chairman, Ado Odo Ota Community, Prince Olatunji Onaolapo, described the event as a ‘huge relief’ for the committee.

“Discussions around issue of electricity have always taken the lion share of our time, whenever any meeting is held. It is a big issue, which seems to have defied every solution. We are confident this event today will provide solutions to some of these electricity issues confronting the people here,” he stated.