Family seeks HURMA’s assistance over EFCC’s invitation of son

By Adesina Wahab

Family members and relatives of Victor Emmanuel Ojetoro have sought the assistance of the Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, HURMA, Global Resources Initiative not to let him suffer for a sin he did not commit in the hands of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos office.

According to a representative of the family, Ola, who took the matter to HURMA, Victor works as After Sales Manager at GT Power Tank in Lagos and has been discharging his responsibilities dutifully.

According to the family, Victor was invited for questioning by the EFCC over a matter of fraudulent transaction between GT Power Tank ESS and Rehoboth System Limited.

They added that Victor’s brief was to offer technical advice to customers as directed by the company management.

“Our son is a God fearing child brought up in a religious home and does not do anything ungodly. EFCC office is supposed to be inviting criminals not the likes of our child. Moreso, Victor has nothing with the matter for which EFCC is inviting him. The matter should be for the company management to handle.

“Rehoboth System Limited representatives were introduced to Power Tank ESS by the sales representative who is now at large. The sales representative completed a negotiation with Rehoboth System Limited on a transaction of over N40 million and offered his personal account for payment.

“This matter was earlier reported to both the Nigeria Police Force and EFCC office by GT Power Tank management. The EFCC office in response to a fresh complaint by Rehoboth System Limited now invited Victor and detained him for several hours and as well requested bail conditions that can never be met by an average Nigerian family.

“We are hereby appealing to the management of GT Power Tank ESS to please put in all efforts to ensure that our God fearing and hard working son does not suffer for a sin he did not committed”.

However, the Executive Director of HURMA, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, spoke with the company’s lawyer, Mr Praise Edime, who afterwards secured the bail of Victor on the condition of availability for further investigation. Isiak as well assured the Ojetoro family that the EFCC as a reliable and unbiased body with staff that work for the general good of all and that there would not be a miscarriage of justice.