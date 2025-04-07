Falana to FG: End killings, insecurity across states

By Nwafor Sunday

ABUJA — Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government to urgently end the ongoing killings and abductions of unarmed citizens across the country, particularly in Benue and Plateau States, describing the situation as unacceptable and preventable.

Falana, who is the Chair of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB), made this call in a strongly worded statement on Monday, decrying the continued attacks by armed herders and gunmen in vulnerable communities.

He commended the swift response by security agencies following the recent killing of 16 people in Uromi, Edo State, where 14 suspects were promptly arrested. He also acknowledged the proactive steps taken by Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, who visited Kano State to meet with his counterpart, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and the families of the deceased. Governor Okpebholo also pledged financial compensation to the victims’ families.

“There is no doubt that the swift arrest of suspects and intervention by the Edo and Federal Governments helped to calm tensions and prevent reprisal attacks,” Falana noted.

However, Falana lamented that similar urgency has not been extended to the victims of recent violence in Benue and Plateau, where scores have been killed in recurring attacks. He stressed that the Federal Government has a constitutional obligation to protect lives and must act decisively to arrest the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

“The Federal Government owes Nigerian people a duty to fish out the culprits involved in the barbaric killing of innocent people in Benue and Plateau and other parts of the country,” he said.

Falana also urged the Attorneys-General of Edo, Benue, and Plateau States to ensure that suspects already in custody are charged to court without further delay to avoid a breakdown of law and order.

Highlighting the presence of armed forces and law enforcement officers across the country — from state capitals to local government headquarters — Falana questioned why security operatives could not be mobilised to prevent such attacks.

“If law enforcement agencies can be mobilised en masse during elections, the same effort should be applied to protect citizens daily,” he asserted.

He further called on state governments to encourage citizen collaboration with security agencies by promoting the sharing of intelligence and useful information.

“To achieve security, the Nigerian state must earn the trust and cooperation of its people. We cannot afford to remain passive while our citizens are killed or abducted daily,” he said.

Falana’s statement underscores growing public frustration with the wave of insecurity ravaging parts of Nigeria and renewed calls for a unified, coordinated, and people-driven approach to national security.