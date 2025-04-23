Erdogan urges global peace, condemns Israeli actions

President Recep Erdogan

By Favour Ulebor

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to peace, dialogue and international cooperation, while condemning Israel’s actions in Palestine as genocide.

Speaking at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum themed “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” Erdogan called out the global community for its silence, warning.

The Turkish leader described Israel as a “terrorist state,” and urged the UN Security Council to act decisively.

Erdogan also spoke on Türkiye’s role in regional peace efforts, particularly in Syria and Cyprus, and pledged continued cooperation with Russia to end the Ukraine war.

He said, “We prefer dialogue over conflict, common sense over polarization.

“Remaining silent in the face of Israel’s massacres is to be complicit in this crime.

“The world is bigger than five, because humanity is bigger than five,” he added, calling for reforms in global governance.

“We are determined to advance our cooperation with Russia… for a just and sustainable peace,” he said.

Reiterating Türkiye’s NATO role and EU membership ambition, Erdogan said, “Türkiye is ready to take responsibility for European security. We expect concrete steps from the EU.”

Türkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans for a possible meeting between Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump, and hinted at a historic visit to Syria.

He also revealed Türkiye’s readiness to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The forum drew over 6,000 participants from 155 countries, including 21 heads of state and 64 foreign ministers, reflecting Türkiye’s rising global influence and diplomatic reach.