Entrepreneur denies allegation of sponsoring business promises destruction

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Abuja-based entrepreneur, Mr. Friday Osamudiamen Roney, has denied allegations of allegedly orchestrating an attack on the premises of Akpes Mega plaza located at Oni street in Benin City, Edo State.

Roney said he was surprised that such a weighty allegation could be made against him when he resides in Abuja and has not been to Benin City for the past two years.

In a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun which copy was made available to journalists in Benin City on Monday, the entrepreneur maintained his innocence and urged the IG to swiftly investigate the allegations.

He also decried alleged falsehood, criminal defamation, threat to life, cyber-stalking and harassment made against him, allegedly by one Mr. Osaze Adun, otherwise known as Kapuapua.

In the petition dated April 17, 2025, and filed through his lawyer, Barbara B. Salihu, Roney said, “Mr. Osaze Adun in a video, stated erroneously that our client attacked one premises named Akpes Mega plaza at Oni street in Benin City.”

Roney noted, “the only contact I have had with Akpes was a Business transaction in 2019 which is now been investigated by the the FID, Abuja.

“Investigation is ongoing… So, why will I resort to selfhelp if I have already reported the matter.”

Continuing, the entrepreneur explained that he woke up to several messages from acquaintances on April 17th, 2025, showing the said Adun in a video making unfounded allegations against him; via a TikTok handle @ nominddem.

The petitioner claimed that the said Adun resorted to cyber-bullying and criminal defamation to the effect of calling on the Edo State governor to prosecute him over the shooting and also labeled him assassin.

According to Roney, “the intention in all of this is a deliberate conspiracy between Mr. Osaze Adun and one Akpes Omorodion, to divert the attention of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where Omorodion is being investigated for financial crime.

“An attempt had earlier been made by Akpes to sway the investigation with the use of traditional shrine located in Benin City, summoring the Deputy Inspector General of Police, FID, all investigating officers and parties in the investigation to swear before it.

“These recent occurrences of deliberately orchestrated falsehoods proves that there exist criminal conspiracies against me,” he stated.

On his part, Osaze Adun defended his TikTok video, alleging that the petitioner had made a threat.