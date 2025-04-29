Employee safety our priority – FIRS Boss

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to employee safety and well-being in response to the growing influence of digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

This was emphasised during the second edition of the FIRS World Day for Safety and Health at Work, held on Monday.

The event, themed “The Impacts of Digitalisation and AI on Workers’ Safety and Health,” included presentations from the Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, and other stakeholders.

Dr Adedeji noted that while FIRS is adopting technology to improve tax compliance, attention must also be given to mental health, cybersecurity, and the broader well-being of employees.

“Innovation must walk hand-in-hand with protection, and as the Service digitises, it must also shield staff from evolving risks,” he said.

He added that the goal is not solely to establish a digital and data-driven tax administration system, but one that also acknowledges and supports employees.

The programme featured a Management Commemoration Symposium, a Safety Awareness Rally, and an Interactive Safety Fair, with live demonstrations by safety vendors.

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was presented as an opportunity to reflect on workplace safety priorities and initiatives within the organisation.

Participants noted efforts to promote a safety-focused culture within FIRS. The agency has also introduced a Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Management System, with trained personnel deployed across its offices to support workplace safety measures.