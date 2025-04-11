Eletu-Odibo family rejects chieftaincy nominee

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

By Temilola Atolagbe

LAGOS —THE 14 recognised branches of the ruling Eletu-Odibo family have petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, rejecting the purported nomination of Prince Ajibade Ayeni.

In a protest letter addressed to the governor, the family’s legal representatives, acting on behalf of accredited leaders including Chief Rashidi Onilere and Alhaji Imam Mogaji, expressed deep dissatisfaction with the recommendation of Prince Ajibade.

They argued that the selection was irregular, stating that Ajibade is not a blood descendant of the Eletu-Odibo lineage.

Citing ongoing litigation in suit No: LD/4135LM/2022, the petitioners claim that the ancestry of Prince Ajibade’s grandfather, Alhaji Rafiu Saka, is already being challenged in court.

“The family has publicly disclaimed any blood connection with him through several published notices,” the petition read.

The letter further accuses the Olorogun Ide of Lagos of not making the selection process free and misleading the Oba of Lagos by presenting a ‘letter of recommendation’ allegedly authored by the family.

According to the protest, the Olorogun Ide also barred members of the Eletu-Odibo family from accessing their palace and shrine, intensifying internal conflict.

The family emphasized that any attempt by the Lagos State Attorney General, the law firm of Kayode Sofola and Associates, or any other party to interpret a Supreme Court judgment on a subject matter that is currently before the Lagos State High Court constitutes a serious act of contempt.

“It is not within the purview of these parties to make legal conclusions on a live issue before the court. Doing so undermines judicial authority and due process,” the petition warned.