Edwin Clark for burial May 13

Clark

By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

DEPARTED elder statesman and former federal Commissioner for Information, Edwin Clark, will be laid to rest on May 13, 2025, in his home town, Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Senator of the second republic and leader of the South-South region, died on February 17, 2025, in Abuja.

The burial arrangement was announced on Saturday by his eldest son, Mr. Penaowei Clark at a brief ceremony held at the Kiagbodo residence of the late PANDEF leader.

The Pere of Mein Kingdom, Kiagbodo, HRM Samuel Fuludu, Ogiogio II, Head of the Clark family, Prof. C. C Clark, Delta State Commissioner for Commissioner for Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development Chief Ebikeme Clark and other notable members of the family were present at the announcement ceremony.

The statement as released by Penaowei Clark indicates that the burial ceremony will begin Wednesday, May 7 with a lecture in his honour at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites Abuja and the time is 11 am.

As part of the burial programmes made available, there will be a valedictory session on Thursday, May 8th in honour of Pa. Clark at the Senate Chamber and the time is 11 am.

According to the statement, “Friday, 9th May, 2025. Event: Day of Tribute; Venue: NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja. Time: 3 pm.

“Saturday, 10th May, 2025. Event: Wrestling Contest. Venue: Yenagoa; Event: Service of Songs. Venue: St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, No. 39, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja. Time: 5pm.

“Sunday, 11th May, 2025. – Boat Regatta; Port Harcourt Masquerade, Candlelight Memorial: Yenagoa Kiagbodo, Abuja: No. 43, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja. Time: 7 pm-8 pm.

“Monday, 12th May, 2025. Event: Commendation Service, Time: 8 am; Venue: National Christian Centre, Abuja; Event: Valedictory Court Session (to hold simultaneously); Time: 10am.

Venue: High Court of Justice, Warri, Delta State. 10:30am Body departs from Abuja to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; 1:30-2:30 pm Commendation Service at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; 2:30 pm Body departs to Warri, Delta State. 6:30-7pm Lying in state at No. 5, Swamp Road, Warri, Delta State.

7:30pm Body departs to Kiagbodo Town, Delta State. Service of Songs and all-night vigil at Kiagbodo Town, Delta State.

“Tuesday, 13th May 2025; 10 am-10:30 am Lying in state at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo Town, Delta State. 10:30-11 am Commendation Service at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State. 11 am Funeral service. 1pm Reception. 5pm Internment All-night vigil.

“Sunday, 18th May, 2025; Event: Thanksgiving Service,” the statement added.