Edwin Clark for burial May 13 – Family

Edwin Clark

The family of the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has scheduled May 13, 2025, for his burial in Kiagbodo Community, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta.

Clark, a former Federal Commissioner for Information, and also a former senator during the Second Republic, was born on May 25, 1927.

He died on Feb.17, at the age of 97.

Clark’s eldest son, Mr Penaowei, announced the burial date on Saturday at a press briefing held at the family residence in Kiagbodo.

While unveiling the funeral arrangements for the former leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Mr Clark explained that the burial date was chosen after due consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the government.

“Our father, who passed away on Feb 17, 2025, will be laid to rest on May 13, 2025, in his family compound in Kiagbodo,” he said.

“The dates for the funeral were carefully considered and agreed upon in consultation with stakeholders including the government, political associates, religious bodies, and socio-cultural organisations.”

Mr Clark was flanked at the briefing by several family members, including Chief Ebikeme Clark, Delta Commissioner for Riverine Infrastructure Development, and other notable relatives.

According to him, the funeral activities will begin on May 7 in Abuja and conclude with the final burial rites in Kiagbodo on May 13