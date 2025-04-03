Edo: Tribunal’s judgment well-reasoned, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the decision of the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal, which affirmed the victory of the governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, describing it as well thought out.

Party spokesman Felix Morka, in a statement on Thursday night, said the landmark judgment validates the overwhelming support of the Edo State electorate for APC’s candidate in the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election.

“It also stands as an affirmation of the popular will of the good people of Edo State”, the party said.

APC applauded “the judiciary for its well-reasoned decision in the matter, underscoring its independence, professionalism and commitment to strengthening democracy in our country.

“Our great Party salutes the good people of Edo State for their massive support of our Party during the past election and for their patience and sustained support through the litigation.

“Confident that this well-deserved victory will further energize Governor Okpebholo, who is already saturating the state with good governance and dividends of democracy, we urge the Governor to do even more for the Edo electorate, and translate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda into meaningful benefits for all in the state.

“We remain thankful to President Tinubu, our visionary and dogged achiever, for his exceptional leadership of our great Party”, APC added.