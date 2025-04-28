Edo NOA, Centre collaborate to promote FOI Act awareness

Map of Edo State.

Edo State Directorate of the National Orientation Agency, NOA, has partnered the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, CTA, to promote awareness on the Freedom of Information, FOI Act across the state.

The partnership was announced when the CTA team visited the NOA office in Benin City.

The meeting focused on building synergy between the two organisations to empower citizens, particularly women, youths, and persons with disabilities, with access to information and tools to demand transparency from public institutions.

The state director of NOA, Barr. Woghiren Osahon, expressed optimism about the partnership, describing it as a timely step towards deepening democratic values and civic engagement in the state.

“We are excited to work hand-in-hand with the Center for Transparency Advocacy to make the FOI Act a living reality for citizens. Information is power, and every Nigerian has the right to know how public resources are managed,” Osahon stated.

He revealed that the partnership would include a series of stakeholder engagements and capacity-building initiatives.

“One of the highlights is the use of community theatre and other creative tools to communicate the principles and benefits of the FOI Act in local languages and relatable formats,” he said.

The CTA team, led by its executive director, Mrs Faith Nwadishi, commended NOA for its commitment to inclusive governance and public enlightenment.

She also reaffirmed the commitment of the team to supporting initiatives that promote open governance and citizens’ participation.