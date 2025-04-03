Edo gov’ship poll: We are surprised at Tribunal’s decision – PDP

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it was surprised at the outcome of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal ruling that affirmed the victory of Sen Mondfay Okoebholo as the elected governor of the state.

He said the party would study the judgment and take a decision.

According to him, “We are not shocked by the result but we are surprised by the decision of the Tribunal, the party will meet maybe tomorrow and then take a decision.

“The tribunal has spoken but there are one or two higher steps that we can take because the Electoral Act is very clear that if you present a CTC copy of the unit result, you don’t even need a witness to speak to it and all these we did.

“The APC and Sen. Monday Okpebholo know that they are sitting on the stolen mandate which would be recovered”