Edo APC demands prosecution of police inspector’s killers 

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the arrest and prosecution of the people alleged to have been complicit in the killing of a police Inspector, Akor Onuh who was attached to Governor Monday Okpebholo on July 18, 2024 along Airport Road in Benin City when he was then the Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District and the governorship candidate of the party.

Akor was shot and later died when suspected thugs allegedly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed with some supporters of the APC who had gone to welcome the then court reinstated deputy governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu who was in the company of Okpebholo and other leaders of the APC.

A statement by the State Chairman of the APC Jarrett Tenebe on Saturday said the 15 individuals linked with the incident have resurfaced and even attended a stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called by its factional chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi a few days ago.

“These individuals have now resurfaced, attempting to rebrand themselves as political stakeholders when they are in fact complicit in a crime that has shaken the conscience of Edo people.

“We have it on good authority that these known non-state actors, armed and sponsored by the state government under the Obaseki-led junta, were directly involved in the killing. Since that tragic incident, they have been protected and shielded from justice. This deliberate obstruction of justice is not only a disservice to the memory of Inspector Onuh but also a clear and present threat to democracy and law enforcement in Edo State and Nigeria.

“The APC calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately order the arrest of these individuals who are currently being harboured in the homes of top PDP leaders across the state. The Police must not allow political influence to override the rule of law. Those who killed Inspector Onuh must be brought to justice without further delay.

“We demand that the Nigeria Police rise above political interference and do the needful. Edo people are watching, Nigerians are watching, and the world is watching. Justice for Inspector Onuh is not negotiable. Anything short of swift and decisive action will amount to a betrayal of the oath to protect lives and uphold the law.”