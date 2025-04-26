ECWA raises concerns over escalating attacks in Kaduna, Plateau

Plateau attack.

…Spends over N300m on ransom payments

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The leadership of the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, said the Church is gravely concerned about the rising cases of violence, banditry, and kidnappings in Kaduna State as well as the brutal attacks that claimed many lives in Plateau State, asking that urgent action be taken by the Federal government to reverse the trend.

The General Secretary of ECWA, Rev. Ayuba Asheshe, at a press conference held at the ECWA headquarters in Jos on Friday, noted that the Church has already expended over 300 million Naira in ransom payments, yet over 50 of their members remain in captivity.

His words, “ECWA expresses its profound grief and deep concern over a surge of violent incidents impacting its members and communities in Kaduna and Plateau States. These interconnected crises, marked by banditry, kidnappings, and brutal militia attacks, demand immediate and decisive intervention from the government and all stakeholders.

“In Kaduna State, the Kwassam DCC of the Kauru Local Government Area has been ravaged by relentless banditry and kidnappings in recent weeks. Tragically, over 20 lives have been lost, and over 100 individuals, including Church members and community residents, have been abducted.

“The Church has already expended over 300 million Naira in ransom payments, yet over 50 individuals remain in captivity, placing an unbearable financial strain on the Church and affected families, many of whom have lost their livelihoods. The targeting of predominantly farming communities in the region further exacerbates the crisis, posing a significant threat to food security in the affected areas and neighbouring communities due to the disruption of agricultural activities.”

He added, “Simultaneously, the Binawa LCC of ECWA Saminaka DCC in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State has also suffered recent attacks. On the night of Tuesday, February 4, 2025, three communities – Majagada 2, Majagada 1, and Tsohon Gann Binawa – were targeted, resulting in the kidnapping of 16 individuals, the killing of six, and injuries to four others.

“These tragic events have plunged the affected communities into deep mourning and fear, highlighting the continued vulnerability of ECWA members. These incidents in Kwassam and Binawa are but two examples of the numerous kidnapping crises affecting the wider ECWA family across Nigeria.

“Adding to this immense pain, a separate tragedy occurred in Biliri, Gombe State, during an Easter Monday celebration. A trailer truck lost control and tragically struck a procession of Christians, resulting in the deaths of five individuals and injuries to many others.”

The cleric further lamented, “ECWA is witnessing an alarming escalation of violence in Plateau State, orchestrated by Fulani militia and their sponsors against defenceless communities. On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 3:00 PM, Hurti Village in the Manguna District of Bokkos LGA was subjected to an unprovoked and brutal attack. Over 40 people, including two ECWA pastors, were murdered, 240 houses were burned down, and massive quantities of food grains and valuable materials were looted or destroyed.

“A distressing number of Villagers remain missing. On Monday, April 14, 2025, between 12:10 AM and 1:30 AM, the Zike and Kimakpa Communities in the Kwall District of Bassa LGA were besieged. Over 50 individuals, including children, women, and men, were killed, and 10 others were injured. Homes, household items, and farmlands suffered extensive destruction, leaving families in utter despair.”

He pointed out, “The attacks are viewed as part of a systematic campaign of terror against predominantly Christian Communities who have long been marginalised and left vulnerable. ECWA is deeply pained by this escalating violence and the immense suffering inflicted upon its members and communities. ECWA implores the government at all levels, as well as all stakeholders, to urgently address these interconnected menaces.

“We call for a concerted effort to develop and implement effective strategies to combat banditry, kidnapping, and militia attacks, and to restore peace and security to our rural areas…”