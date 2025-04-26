Easter Monday: Christy Ray Okoye Foundation fetes widows, children

By Josephine Agbonkhese

No fewer than 250 widows and children in and around the environs of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, were, on Easter Monday, showered with cash, food, drinks and various gift items by the Christy Ray Okoye Foundation.

The outreach, according to Lady Christy Ray Okoye, Founder, Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, was part of the non-profit organisation’s celebration of the yearly Feast of Galilee scripturally designed to spread the Good News in words and acts of kindness.

“The greatest commandment by God is, love thy neighbour as thyself. And when Christ appeared to his disciples on Easter Monday, he reassured them he was still with them and they should go and spread the gospel,” she said.

“Galilee Day is celebrated in the Catholic Church once every year; that is the Monday immediately after Easter.

“In the Catholic Church, we see the day as an oppourtunuirty to show love and spread the gospel by living the life of Christ,” she added.

To further spice up the outreach, the Parish Priest, Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Rt. Reverend Anthony Fadairo, also treated the beneficiaries to music, dance and even additional food and drinks.