Easter: LAWMA warns against indiscriminate refuse disposal

…Sensitizes Market Leaders, Traders on Waste Management

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has urged residents and market operators to take responsibility for waste generated in their surroundings, especially during and after the Easter celebrations, and to avoid indiscriminate disposal.

This call was made during a sensitization workshop held at LAWMA’s headquarters in Ijora-Olopa. The event, themed “Hygienic Environment, Responsibility of All,” gathered over 200 representatives of market leadership from Lagos’ central district.

LAWMA Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin—represented by Mrs. Aderonke Apena, Head of Market Waste Services—emphasized the importance of market cleanliness and environmental hygiene for public health.

“A hygienic environment reduces the risk of illness, improves well-being, and boosts productivity,” he said. “Let’s all take proper responsibility for our environment, starting from our homes and businesses.”

He stressed that maintaining hygiene in market spaces is critical, warning that unsanitary markets pose health risks to both buyers and sellers. He also noted that the initiative aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which prioritizes health and the environment.

Gbadegesin outlined key practices such as: Proper waste containerization and separation (e.g., food, animal, agricultural, recyclables), Avoiding waste commingling, Patronizing only LAWMA-assigned PSP operators (not illegal cart pushers)

He added that LAWMA personnel have been deployed across all markets to ensure prompt payment for waste services and enforce compliance. Markets are also encouraged to appoint bin keepers to monitor illegal dumping.

Addressing recent market closures due to poor sanitation, Gbadegesin clarified that such actions are not taken lightly and urged traders to manage waste properly to avoid sanctions.

Mr. Lukman Ajadi from Folashade Tinubu Ojo Market said he gained valuable insights into waste separation and recycling.

Mrs. Chioma Kenneth from Alayabiagba Market found the workshop educative and called for increased night surveillance to curb illegal dumping by touts.