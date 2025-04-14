Easter: Anambra Police launches ‘Operation Zero Kidnapping’

FCT police warn residents against trading on roads

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – In a bid to ensure a crime-free Easter celebration, the Anambra State Police Command has launched Operation Udo Ga Chi – Zero Kidnapping and Other Violent Crimes, aimed at tackling criminal activities across the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Awka, the state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, said the initiative is a proactive measure to allay fears and boost public confidence, encouraging residents and indigenes to return home en masse for the festivities.

CP Orutugu emphasized that the success of security efforts in the state is a collaborative one, noting that the operation involves multiple agencies including the Police, Nigerian Army (302 Artillery Regiment), Navy (Naval Outpost), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and the Anambra State Vigilante Group.

He urged citizens to support the effort by providing credible information that could help in arresting and prosecuting criminals, especially kidnappers and other violent offenders.

“The security forces are now more motivated, and the operation provides a coordinated strategy to reclaim public spaces,” the CP said. “It will also involve daily briefings to constantly adapt strategies as the situation evolves.”

He added that Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other security formations have been directed to carry out extensive raids on identified criminal hideouts and hot spots within their jurisdictions.

The CP further explained that the operation will include intelligence-led stop-and-search activities, joint patrols, and the strategic deployment of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to respond swiftly to emergencies.

He warned security operatives to maintain civility in dealing with the public and expressed gratitude to the Anambra State Government and residents for their continued support, including the repair of operational vehicles and APCs.

“Together, we can make Anambra State a safer and more livable homeland for everyone,” CP Orutugu concluded.