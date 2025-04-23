Drug test for Corps members, prospective couples aimed at discouraging substance abuse – Marwa

Brig General Buba Marwa

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has said the push for drug integrity test for youth corps members, prospective couples and others is not punitive but to discourage substance abuse and provide early treatment for those who test positive before their condition degenerate to drug dependence and other health challenges.

Marwa made this known during a meeting with the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu who led top officials of NYSC on a courtesy visit to the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

He congratulated the NYSC boss on his recent appointment while describing the scheme as a national treasure and a veritable instrument of national unity.

The NDLEA boss said, “The drug scourge has continued to devastate our kids, families, communities, everywhere, there’s nowhere you go in the country that you don’t have a drug abuse problem.

“One in seven Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64, use drugs.

“You have mentioned our efforts to cut off access and availability of these drugs but beyond that we have to work with all stakeholders including NYSC to ensure drastic reduction in the demand for drugs by our youths.

“And one of our strategies to address this is through our drug integrity test, which we’re advocating that NYSC should embrace for corps members.

“As I said, while we do the drug supply reduction, we also do drug demand reduction through preventive measures, as well as counseling and rehabilitation.

“Now, these are important areas for further collaboration. You have introduced in the camps, the war against drug abuse clubs, which is fantastic.

“One other important area of collaboration is

the question of drug integrity tests for youth corps members. It’s a major drug demand reduction effort.

“The same way we said, if you are getting married, both the bride and the groom, should bring a drug free certificate.

“This is because it is always better to detect drug use early before it gets to addiction which eventually could get to psychiatric problems and it becomes a danger to the user and the society.”

He said another area of collaboration is the posting of a sizeable number of corps members who studied Guidance and Counselling, Psychology, Nursing and Psychiatry to NDLEA Counselling and Treatment Centres across the country as their place of primary assignment during their one-year national service.

He said this will enable the corps members acquire knowledge and experience in rehabilitation and psychosocial services.

In his remarks, the NYSC DG described the drug integrity test as a fantastic idea while he promised to study the NDLEA proposal for possible collaboration.

He assured that the scheme will develop a general guideline to post as many corps members with required qualifications to NDLEA Commands with Counselling and Treatment Centres across the country.

While appreciating Marwa for the giant strides NDLEA has recorded under his leadership, he noted the existing partnership between the Agency and the NYSC, which he said his visit was to seek further means to deepen and strengthen the collaboration.

By Joseph Erunke,Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has announced the release of ₦50 billion by the federal government to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances as promised by President Bola Tinubu.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, in a statement on Wednesday, said, “This landmark development stands as yet another testament to President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to fundamentally transform Nigeria’s education sector.”

” It reflects the administration’s bold resolve to transition the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and human capital, “she added.

According to the Minister, “This intervention is not just a financial transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them. “

“By prioritizing their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education, ” he said.

The minister expressed President Tinubu’s heartfelt appreciation to both academic and non-academic unions for their sustained trust in his administration and for fostering an atmosphere of peace and cooperation across Nigeria’s federal institutions.

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history—a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community.

The “The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration. Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes in our institutions will soon become a thing of the past, “he said.

Dr. Alausa also pledged to continue working collaboratively with all stakeholders across the education value chain to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to quality education, comparable to global standards.