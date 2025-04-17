DRTS explains scarcity of number plates in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has attributed the ongoing scarcity of vehicle number plates in Abuja to irregular and insufficient supply from the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) Plant.

In a statement issued by its management on Wednesday, the DRTS assured the public that efforts are underway to address the situation.

The Directorate also warned against the activities of fraudsters impersonating DRTS officials in an attempt to exploit vehicle owners amid the scarcity.

“The DRTS firmly disassociates itself from these illegal activities and strongly cautions members of the public against dealing with any individual—whether staff or agent—who claims to have access to number plates outside the DRTS Self-Service Portal: https://selfservice.fctevreg.com,” the statement read.

The agency emphasized that approved prices for number plates and related services are clearly listed on its official communication platforms, particularly its website, and urged vehicle owners to insist on paying only the stipulated fees.

To curb fraudulent activities, the DRTS said it is working closely with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute impostors.

“We urge the public to report suspicious individuals or illegal activities to the DRTS Management. The Directorate remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering transparent, efficient, and accountable services to the motoring public,” the statement concluded.