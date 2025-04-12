Driver, conductor abscond as bus kills pedestrian, injures 2 in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says a commercial bus driver and conductor absconded after causing the death of a pedestrian with two individuals severely injured.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki noted that the grievous vehicular mishap which occurred at Iyana Ejigbo, Lagos, involved a painted commercial LT bus (AAA 927 YJ).

“Preliminary findings indicate that the commercial bus, reportedly speeding, experienced a catastrophic brake failure, causing the driver to lose control.

“The vehicle veered off course and forcefully collided with unsuspecting bystanders.

“In a disturbing turn of events, the driver and conductor fled the scene immediately following the accident, abandoning the victims and vehicle,” he said.

He said operatives of LASTMA responded expeditiously, extracting the deceased, who was pinned beneath the bus, and rendered immediate assistance to the injured.

He added that all the three victims were swiftly conveyed to the General Hospital in Isolo for urgent medical intervention.

“Throughout the rescue effort, officers of the Ejigbo Police Division provided critical security reinforcement to ensure a smooth operation.

“The accident vehicle has since been transferred to the Police by LASTMA personnel for comprehensive investigation,” he said.

Bakare-Oki conveyed his profound condolences to the bereaved family and extended heartfelt wishes for the swift recovery of the injured parties.

He implored motorists to conscientiously observe stipulated speed limits and to prioritise regular vehicular maintenance, particularly of braking systems to avert avoidable disasters on our roads.

“LASTMA remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property on Lagos roads, and continues to place a premium on swift emergency response and road user safety.

“The public is strongly encouraged to report incidents of traffic infractions, vehicular breakdowns, emergencies, or road accidents through LASTMA’s dedicated Toll-Free Hotline: 080000527862 (0800-00-LASTMA),” he said.