Disrespectful women should be shown out of politics – Senator Nwebonyi declares

…Distributes Farm Inputs, N50m Scholarships to Constituents

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI – Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi, representing Ebonyi North and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, has stirred controversy by declaring that women who lack respect for men should be removed from political office.

Speaking during an empowerment event held at the Abakaliki Local Government headquarters, where he distributed farm inputs and awarded scholarships to his constituents, Nwebonyi emphasized the need for mutual respect in politics, especially between men and women.

“I am one of those championing the emancipation of women in politics,” he said. “But that does not mean that the rights and dignity of men should be undermined.”

The Senator criticized women who allegedly display disrespect toward men, particularly referencing incidents where female politicians have allegedly berated male colleagues. While he did not name anyone specifically, he stressed that such behavior sends a “very bad signal” regarding the future of women in Nigerian politics.

“In any situation where a woman unfoundedly accuses a man, it should be condemned. Telling a man to ‘shut up’ in the Senate or anywhere else is unacceptable,” he added. “We must support and respect our mothers, but those not with us should be shown the way out of power and politics.”

On a more positive note, Senator Nwebonyi also used the occasion to support agricultural development and education in his district. He distributed rice seedlings, fertilizers, and herbicides to over 2,000 farmers, urging youths to return to agriculture, which he described as a more sustainable option than elusive white-collar jobs.

He further announced a scholarship package worth N50 million for 225 students, aimed at helping them graduate on time and contribute meaningfully to society.

“Agriculture is the future,” Nwebonyi told the beneficiaries. “And education remains the key to success. Take your studies seriously and come out with flying colours.”