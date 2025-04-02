Despite banning group from hosting Wike in Bayelsa, Diri says he’s not against rallies

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

By Samuel Oyadongha

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said his administration will always abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in respecting the fundamental rights of individuals and will ensure that the prevailing peace and security of the state are not compromised.

Diri stated this on Wednesday at the 158th State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor explained that the administration would not stop any group from holding rallies in the state but emphasised that it would be unwise and counterproductive to do so at a time when lasting peace was being sought to address the political crisis in Rivers State.

He noted that Rivers and Bayelsa were sister states and that whatever happened in Rivers had a ripple effect in Bayelsa. He enjoined well-meaning Bayelsans to work with the government to maintain law and order in the state.

His words, “Let me make this clear. We are not a government that goes against the rule of law. We cherish and protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And in so doing, we abide by every bit of the Constitution.

“A state of emergency has been imposed in Rivers State. President Bola Tinubu has the power to do so. All we can do from our end is to see how we can bring lasting peace to Rivers State.

“Bayelsa and Rivers are sister states, and whatever happens there has some degree of effect on our state and vice versa. Some people say they want to hold a mega rally and all that here.

“We are not yet in a political season. l am not stopping anybody from exercising his fundamental human rights but as the chief security officer of the state and with information at my disposal, we must keep the peace of the state. Nobody should come and rock the peace and security of this state.”

The governor noted that the proper protocol for such rallies should be followed by first informing the state government, just as the wife of the President and First Lady had done about her visit to the state on Thursday on the invitation of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

He urged people of the state to turn out en masse to accord the First Lady a rousing reception.

Vanguard News