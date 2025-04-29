Delta was PDP’s soul, major funder, says Keyamo

Festus Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, says the recent wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has stripped the opposition party of what he called its “soul.”

Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, Keyamo described the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other PDP heavyweights as a “political seismic activity,” noting the significance of Delta State both financially and strategically to the PDP.

“The PDP knows that they have lost something like their soul. Delta was like the soul of the PDP. Delta was one of the major funders of the PDP; they have lost it,” Keyamo said.

On April 23, Oborevwori officially joined the APC alongside other notable PDP figures. They were received in Asaba by Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and other party leaders on Monday.

“This is one of the major boosts for the APC ahead of 2027, and even beyond, in terms of the growth and development of the party. So, it’s a major political seismic activity that took place today,” Keyamo said.

The minister further said the development was not just a win for the APC ahead of 2027 but also a gain for Delta residents, arguing that aligning with the federal government would bring better cohesion in governance.

“It’s a win for the people of Delta state first of all and a win for the Nigerian people as a whole,” he said.

“Because it’s always important for a state to align with the politics of the government at the centre. You may say that after politics, then it’s all governance.

“But as human beings, sometimes this division between parties affects governance; so, you have a different party at the state level and another one at the federal level.

“Remember the case of Lagos state when the present president was the governor and you have Obasanjo at the federal level and all the quarrels and court cases back and forth.

“But for my state, Delta state, to be aligned with the centre at this time of major economic transformation going on in the country, it’s a very momentous occasion that took place today.”