Delta LG boss launches digital youth skill empowerment program

Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, has launched a digital youth skill empowerment program for young people from the various wards in the council area.

With the theme “Building Skills, Unlocking Opportunities,” the initiative aims to provide practical training in key digital areas such as UI/UX Design, Project Management, and Web Development.

Speaking during the event held at the council’s secretariat in Ozoro, Ogorugba urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing that global tech icons like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk started their journeys with a vision and commitment to learning.

“This program was initiated by the local government to empower our youths with vital digital skills because ICT is the future.

“We are in the age of Artificial Intelligence, and our people must not be left behind. By building the capacity of our young ones, we are ensuring they can compete globally”, he said.

He encouraged attendees to stay committed throughout the training, noting that the acquired skills could soon serve as a means of livelihood.

Participants expressed gratitude to the Council Chairman for the initiative and pledged to remain dedicated.

Upon completion, trainees will receive starter packages to support their ventures in the digital space.

The Chairman was joined at the event by Chief Evelyn Aluta (Vice Chairman), Sir Vote Umukoro (Secretary of the Council), Mrs. Irene Onwodi (Head of Personnel Management), HRM Queen Fejiro Elo Ogbogbo (Treasurer), Engr. Thomas Akpoedafe (Supervisor for Agriculture and Community Development), Amb. Egwu Oghenero Alakpodia (Supervisor for Works), Comr. Alebe Joshua (Supervisor for Environment), Mr. Oguye Isaiah (Supervisor for Works), HODs of various departments, and other dignitaries.